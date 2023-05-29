New Telegraph

I Don’t Mind If My Girlfriend Cheats On Me – Don Jazzy

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marvin Records, Don Jazzy has disclosed that he doesn’t mind if his girlfriend goes around sleeping with other men the more he allows him to do the same.

The 40-year-old music producer make this remark while speaking in an interview with On-Air Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu.

According to him, he does not have the one man, one woman perception, stating that he cannot stop finding other women attractive even whilst he is in a relationship.

He said; “I don’t mind if my girl sleeps with another man; so far, she has let me have many girlfriends.

I’m not the type of man who will stay with one woman; I don’t know how some men manage to do it, because if my girlfriend has beautiful female friends, I will feel like dating them all.

“I’m someone who likes beautiful women; it’s always difficult to take my eyes off them.”

