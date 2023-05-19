I Don’t Measure Success By Awards, Some Are Overrated –Dovetheicon

What inspiration prepared you for what you do at the moment?

My drive was that I wanted to be rich and famous so that I can help people around me because of the suffering ghetto families go through. Growing up I wanted to play football as an Ajegunle boy. The typical thing we all do. As I was playing local football, I also got interested in acting and I joined my church drama group. Then I went on to study Dramatic Arts in the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, specialising in film and television production. But that changed when I graduated from school. The first company I worked for channeled me towards art direction/production.

How long have been a creative and what do you enjoy most about the job?

I have been a creative for almost 15 now, working on television commercials, music videos and feature films as art director/ location manager and producer. I love the fact that being a creative gives me a lot of freedom and opportunity to think outside the box.

What is your take on award organisers now seeing the need to celebrate those behind the scenes of productions?

It is highly commendable in the sense that it encourages everyone to work hard, because been recognised or celebrated is a thing of joy and it measures how hard- working and successful one is. However, it doesn’t change the fact that some awards are partial and sometimes they ignore real hardworking people and recognise their own. I don’t measure one’s success by awards though. Some are overrated.

How much of the dramatic arts you studied are you putting to use at the moment?

I will say 100 percent, in the sense that the training one gets as a dramatist or theatre arts graduate encompasses almost all facet of television and film because they both emanated from theatre and stage. And in practicing in the film and television industry not everyone will be in front of the camera. Some of us will definitely be behind the camera to handle other aspects of production. And if the training isn’t good then one won’t be effective and deemed worthy as a film and television professional.

What first work gave you your breakthrough?

It depends on what you see as breakthrough. Workwise, I got my breakthrough when I started working with Film Factory, owned by Sesan Ogunro and the project was a television commercial for 5alive Pulpy. However, I had worked with Compact E scheduler (late Abiodun Aleja) my first boss who gave me a chance. That for me was also a breakthrough. Moving on to CAPital Dreams Pictures (Clarence Peters) was also a milestone. But I will state categorically that the first work that gave me breakthrough financially was when my partner and I were line producing all Glo Commercials between 2013 and 2017.

What differentiates you from other location/ logistic manager in the industry?

Every professional is unique in their own way. What makes me unique as an art director and film professional is my experience in all forms of television and film; ranging from music videos, documentaries, television commercials, film and event. I have done all of that and it didn’t happen in one day. It’s a career period of almost 15 years now and still counting. Other qualities that make me different are the fact that I am uniquely creative, effective, and I am a strong believer of possibilities, and my delivery is light speed.

Where do you see your brand in the next years?

I have been involved in a lot of film and television projects both locally and internationally. But sincerely I see my brand becoming global because I keep working and improving non-stop, thereby positioning myself for bigger and better opportunities in terms of projects, impacting young aspiring filmmakers, fees and earnings.

What notable projects have you worked on?

I have worked on a lot of notable projects. Some of them are Adidas Documentary Better together; “All in for my Girls Azizat Nigeria Documentary”; “MADU”, a Disney and JB Multimedia Documentary film; Davido O2 Concert Promotion Ad 2022; Arri Alexa 35 “Encounters” Documentary; “Legends of the Orisha” Project Arcadia Documentary film amongst others. I have equally worked on over 500 music videos Projects, over 150 television commercials and about 10 film projects as art director, location manager and producer.