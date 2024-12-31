I Don’t Love Music; It Hasn’t Done Anything For Me – Odumodublvck

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck has revealed why he doesn’t love music, despite being a musician.

Speaking in a viral video on social media, the ‘Declan Rice’ singer stated that he has no love for music, but does it as appropriately as he should.

He opined that music is a venture that would give back exactly what you put in, so if you work hard enough, you get back enough.

READ ALSO:

However, he opined that he simply does his thing, but he doesn’t particularly love music.

Odumodublvck noted that music hasn’t gone out of its way to do anything for him, it was the work he put in that he is benefiting from.

Reactions trailing this post:

banks_of_africa said: “Once e smoke like this ehn… na so so i, cap e go Dey cap… very old thing…”

0_1_0_1_. remarked: “One dey drop banger, yarns for him face oo”

kelvinraymondjr stated; “See lighter and crusher for the table I just de waste data for person wey don high”

dantesrevenge7 wrote: “What’s this guy talking about”

justsamice opined: “No wonder e de show for ur lyrics”

Watch the video below :

Share

Please follow and like us: