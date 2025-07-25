I Don’t Know Where To Start From –Father Of 2 Children Hacked To Death

…suspect lynched by mob

Every July 15 will always be a memorable day for the family of Mr. Oriyomi Bamidele, but not for a good reason, that day two of Oriyomi’s children were among the three children hacked to death by a suspected drug addict at Oba-Ile, Olurunda Local Government Area of Osun State.

The day the three children were killed was an unfortunate and grieving day in the community, as residents were thrown into mourning, when 30-yearold Sodiq Eniola, popularly called ‘Elubo’ suspected to be under the influence of hard drugs hacked the three innocent children who were playing with their peers to death.

The suspect popularly known as ‘Elubo’ was said to have gone berserk after taking his drug and attacked four innocent children, three out of the attacked children died on the spot, while the last one is still receiving treatment at a private hospital in the community following the severe injuries he sustained from the attack.

When contacted, Mr. Oriyomi Bamidele, the distraught father of two of the children said “my wife and I don’t know where to start our life again, after losing two of our children same day and under same circumstance.

I am finished,” he said. Mr Oriyomi told our correspondent that he was not initially aware of the incident, but that he came out to greet a friend across the street, only for him to see neighbors converging in his house to commiserate with his wife.

“As I came out I heard the voice of my wife, she was screaming, ‘He’s killing them! He’s killing my children!’, I ran fast, but by the time I got inside, it was too late. He had butchered my babies like animals.

There was blood everywhere, I immediately broke down in tears. “The children’s lifeless bodies were on the floor in the pool of their own blood, their small bodies bearing deep machete wounds too gruesome to describe, I don’t know where to start now? It is terrible for my wife and I to bear, ‘I am finished.”

He said: “The incident is an unfortunate one, everyone in the community left what they were doing to come to my house, some came with sticks, others with stones, and others with pure rage in their eyes.

“Sodiq, was still clutching his blood soaked weapon, as he attempted to flee the compound. But the angry mob and an angry crowd of residents descended on him with uncontrollable fury and beat him to stupor.

I don’t know what to do now, I am confused, even my wife is still in shock over the unfortunate incident. “I am in a mourning mood and Oba Ile presently, even in my house, people kept coming to sympathies with my wife and I. I don’t know when we are going to overcome the problem we are in now.”

The victims were identified simply as Morufat 4, Dayo, 4 and Boluwatife 3 years -old respectively. A moment after the attack, the suspect tried to escape but he was overpowered and was lynched by an enraged mob that could no longer contain its fury and the gory sight of the children.

Genesis

The unfortunate incident according to a neighbor occurred at about 7pm at Joogun and Ese-Ola compound, a tightly knit community where doors are rarely locked.

The peaceful atmosphere of the area that night was shattered in a matter of minutes by a man many had once pitied his situation, but none had truly feared until he hacked three innocent children to death.

The suspect hailed from Oluode’s compound in Oba-Ille, few poles away to the scene where he perpetrated the dastardly act, though, he was said to be a mentally unstable person occasioned by drug abuse.

Resident

A resident who didn’t want her name in print told our correspondent that Sodiq walked past several homes without saying a word.

“We thought he was high on drug again as usual, but nobody paid attention to him that fateful night until we heard a shout from a woman who screamed for help, I and other youths in the community rushed down only to see the kids soaked in blood with machete cut.”

The source said it took the youths time before they could disarm him of the cutlass he was holding. Eventually, they overpowered him and beat him to death before the arrival of policemen to the scene.

“The incident started from my shop. As he was approaching my shop, I chased him away and he went to where the incident took place, I knew he was unstable, but never violent.

Suddenly he became aggressive and started attacking people violently. “There’s a school beside my shop where some little children usually come to play football in the evening, he approached them and asked to join the game, but they refused and told him they couldn’t let him play, because the children knew him to be a violent person and the children ran into my shop.

“Before I knew what was happening he stormed in, picked up a chair, and started beating and pushing my husband and my husband also tried to get him out of my shop, but the situation escalated. We all ran into the house next to us out of fear.

“He then went through the back of my shop to a welding workshop nearby and attacked the man working there, hitting his head against the wall, the man was bleeding profusely when he went to attack another children in another area. “After that, he attacked two children.

We don’t know whether he used a cutlass or hit them with an object, but there was blood everywhere. Before they could be rushed to the hospital, both children were already dead.

“After leaving that scene, he went further to the back and killed another child. We know the father of that child, his name is Oriyomi. He also injured a second child who is still in the hospital recuperating.

“In total, he killed three children and left one in critical condition. Sincerely, what he did was horrific. Today makes it exactly one week after the unfortunate incident.

“There were about 10 children playing ball around my shop that day , it’s only by God’s grace that more were not harmed” she said.

Escape attempt

Another resident, Azeezat Bello said: “After the drug suspect had unleashed terror on the innocent children, Sodiq didn’t greet anybody only walking fast like a man chasing something.

“Immediately he walked past my shop I had a bad feeling something had happened, but I never imagined the gravity of the crime he had committed. It was a terrible situation in Oba-Ile that fateful day.”

Without a knock, Eniola walked into the small family shop of Mrs. Bamidele, located within the compound. Inside, the woman’s three young children exhausted after the day’s hustle were asleep on a mat laid on the floor.

The youngest, neighbors later recalled, had just turned three. Within seconds, the air was filled with screams of blood gushing, desperate cries that would haunt the compound for years to come.

Sympathiser

An Islamic cleric said he and other community leaders have visited the homes of the deceased parents to commiserate with them and offer prayers and comfort them over the unfortunate incident that led to death of their children.

Imam Suleiman Adebayo of ObaIle Central Mosque described the killings as “demonic. This is not just a crime; it’s an abomination. We pray for the souls of these innocent children, and we urge the government to wake up.

Drug addiction and abuse is killing youths every day.” An elderly resident who simply gave his name as Baba Kazeem, said they all knew Sodiq had issues, but they have reported him to local authorities once, but nothing was done about him then.

He said if Sodiq had been taken care of then, probably these three children would still be alive today, “unfortunately, they are gone. Their blood is on all our hands.”

“The bodies of the slain children have been deposited at the mortuary, and funeral arrangements are pending, while, the Bamidele family have relocated from community as a result of psychological trauma over the death of their children in such a circumstance.

One of the victim’s mother is under close observation as a result of the shock that followed the death of her child. “She hasn’t spoken a word since the attack,” a close relative revealed. “She just stares into space. She lost all her children in one night. Very unfortunate.”

Baba Kazeem added that, this tragedy calls for more than just mourning. It calls for urgent reforms on drug abuse policy and mental health care for victims of drug abuse in the society to avoid future incidents.

Police

Police detectives from the ObaIle Division rushed to the scene to rescue the suspect, but their intervention came too late. He died while being rushed to the hospital, his body battered beyond recognition.

The Osun State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said yes, it’s a very unfortunate and disturbing case.

The suspect, Sodiq Eniola, was confirmed dead while being taken to the hospital after a mob attack. Preliminary investigations suggest he may have been under the influence of substances at the time of the incident,” he said.

Ojelabi added that a full investigation had commenced to determine the exact motive and whether the suspect acted alone or had accomplices in the gruesome murder of the children.

“We urge the public to remain calm and allow us to conduct our inquiries. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, no matter how tragic the situation.”