I Don’t Know What Came Over Me – Man Accused Of Defiling Toddler

A 22-year-old man named Adewale Mustapha has been apprehended and paraded by the Osun State Police Command for defiling a child.

The suspect claimed that he had no idea what had driven him to murder the three-year-old child.

Speaking during the State Police’s parade of criminals, Mustapha, who had confessed to the crime, also acknowledged his own bewilderment.

According to the Command’s spokesman, Yemisi Opalola, the event took place on July 25, 2023.

Opalola at a press briefing said, “The mother had left her young daughter at home under Mustapha’s supervision and returned around 3:20 pm on the same day.

“Shockingly, she discovered that the suspect had sexually assaulted her child. The victim was immediately taken to the Police Hospital for a medical examination and treatment.”

He added that after the investigation is completed, the suspect will face legal charges in court.

He assured the public that the police would spare no effort in bringing all criminals to justice.