Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has lost count of the luxury cars in his collection, estimating the number at around 40 or 41.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the billionaire athlete explained that he no longer shops frequently and now treats car purchases as investments rather than for personal use.

He mentioned buying a car just three days prior solely for collection purposes, comparing it to acquiring a frame rather than something to drive.

“I don’t go shopping. If I go anywhere, I can buy whatever I want, but I don’t need that anymore. Okay, let’s say three days ago I bought a car, but it’s for collection. It’s like you buy a frame. I’m not going to drive that car. It’s like an investment.

“Honestly, if you have to bet, I say I don’t know. 41, 40. I don’t know. I don’t know. I swear, I swear for my kids,” he said.

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr forward emphasised that his priorities have shifted from material possessions to family and inner peace.