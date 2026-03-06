New Telegraph

March 6, 2026
I Don’t Know Celine Dion, Arsenal Star, Saka Tells Tems

 Arsenal star, Bukayo saka,

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has left fans in shock after revealing that he doesn’t know famous Canadian singer, Celine Dion.

The England international made this shocking revelation during a recent chat with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Opaniyi, better known as Tems.

Speaking during the interview, Saka asked Tems about her idols growing up, but when she mentioned Celine Dion, the Arsenal star claimed he didn’t know the iconic singer.

“Saka: You said you were nine when you started singing. Did you have any idols or singers you loved?”

Tems: “I loved Celine Dion.”

Saka: “I don’t know who that is.”

Tems: “You don’t know who Celine Dion is?”

Saka: “No. Is that bad?”

Tems: “Oh, my gosh. Celine Dion!”

