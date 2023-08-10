I Don’t Have Time To Fight Over Men On Bbnaija –Princess

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Princess Onyejekwe, says she cannot be seen fighting on TV because she is dating a “billionaire”. Princess was asked to leave the house during the live eviction show recently after being nominated by the BBNaija jury.

Shortly after her eviction, some fans expressed disappointment with her perceived lack of participation in house discussions. But in an Instagram live session, Princess attributed her reserved behaviour to her age and life experience.

The 30-year-old said as a “grown woman,” she saw no reason to jump into discussions that were unrelated to her. The reality star also wondered why she would engage in a physical altercation over a man or food on TV when she is “dating a billionaire”.

“What will I do now? I do not know. I do not know how I will come to TV and start fighting. Over food or over man? I am freaking dating a billionaire I can not do that. I am sorry,” she said. “But yeah, I understand that maybe I should have given you guys more.”

The BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show began on July 23 with 20 former housemates. The show is expected to end on October 1. The winner of this season will take home a cash prize of N120 million, the highest ever since the inception of Big Brother Naija.