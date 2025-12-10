I Don’t Have Personal Disagreement With Rivers Assembly Members – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he does not have any personal disagreement with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Martins Amaechwule, contrary to public speculation.

Governor Fubara, who stated this while commissioning the extended and dualized Ahoada–Omoku Road in the Rivers West Senatorial District, a project executed by Julius Berger, noted that he has endured significant personal and political strain because he refused to publicly narrate his side of the story in the state’s political crisis.

The governor,. however explained that he has been unable to meet with the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other lawmakers since emergency rule was declared in the state because the legislators prefer to attend only meetings convened by the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Nyesom Wike.

Fubara said: “I do not have any personal disagreement with members of the Assembly. I have made every effort to meet with them. I am just waiting for a meeting to be fixed by our leaders. Anyone saying I refused to meet them is not telling the truth.”

“I have suffered too much because of a single story. A lot of things have happened, but nobody has heard my own side. I am ready to meet their demands so that we can have peace in this state. This is not about me, it is about Rivers State.”

The governor disclosed that he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the PDP in order to safeguard peace and development in the state, stressing that it was not driven by personal interests,

He added that Rivers State has remained stable largely due to the support of President Bola Tinubu, stressing that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of division.

“We can’t thrive in an atmosphere of rancour. Development can’t come when there is continuous disunity. We are standing today because of the support of Mr President.

“We are ready to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda to every part of Rivers State,” Fubara stated.

He said the project was part of his campaign promise to the people of the area and commended residents for their support of his administration and that of President Bola Tinubu.

“I want to thank God for making this day possible. We are celebrating with our people for their support and to assure them that even in the face of challenges, we remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy.

“We promised to extend this road to Omoku and today, that promise has been kept,” he said.