I Don’t Have Certificate to Coach Eagles Goalies –Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama, a former Nigeria goalkeeper, has expressed his desire to return to the national team set-up if given the opportunity, although he admitted that he does not have a coaching certificate yet.

Enyeama is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers to have represented Nigeria, having earned 101 caps for the Super Eagles before his controversial retirement in 2015 due to a dis- agreement with former head coach Sunday Oliseh.

In a recent interview with Lagos Talks, Enyeama said that he would love to make a comeback to the national team if the Nigeria Football Federation does not consider his lack of a coaching certificate to be a hindrance.

“Becoming a goalkeeper coach, first of all, I’m not yet certified. If they want me to be like Zidane, who was not yet certified, but Real Madrid had faith in him, it can happen. “I don’t have a problem if they wake up tomorrow and say, Vincent, come and be part of the setup- I will gladly do it.

I can never say no to my country, I have always said that. “I can never say no to Nigeria. I will bring my experience over the years in Europe, and we will do it. But they have to call me first.”