Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has debunked the notion that he’s a womaniser, stating that his packed schedule leaves him with no room for such a lifestyle.

The 38-year-old actor who featured in a recent episode of “The Culture League” podcast opened up about the misconceptions surrounding his love life.

Egbuson explained that his daily routine is heavily consumed by filming on set, often working until as late as 11 p.m., leaving him physically and emotionally drained.

The Bayelsa-born actor said, “I really don’t have the time or energy. I’m always on set. By the time I’m done, I just want to sleep.”

READ ALSO:

He, however, expressed amusement at how some of his peers manage to juggle multiple romantic relationships despite the demanding nature of their careers.

He said, “I even ask my friends sometimes, ‘How are you doing it?’ Because I just can’t,” he added with a laugh.

This statement comes in the wake of ongoing public assumptions about his dating life. Known for his charismatic roles and vibrant screen presence,

Timini has often been the subject of media gossip, something he seems to be taking in stride, while firmly setting the record straight.