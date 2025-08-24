I Don’t Have Anything To Prove Anymore – Ayra Starr

Nigerian grammy-nominated singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed that she no longer feels the need to prove herself in the music industry.

The Sabi Girl crooner, who has continued to dominate the global Afrobeats scene, said she has reached a stage in her career where the only person she wants to prove anything to is herself.

Speaking during a recent interview with BBC Radio 1xtra in London, Ayra Starr noted that this new mindset has shaped not just her confidence but also the kind of music she makes.

“I’m in a very comfortable place where I don’t see the need to prove myself to anybody other than myself,” she said.

The Mavin Records star highlighted her latest release, Hot Body, as an example of this evolution.

According to her, the decision to drop the single came from being in the right mental and physical space.

“I released my song ‘Hot Body’ because I feel like this is the right time. I’m in the right headspace. I feel good. Right now, my body is better than I have ever felt.

“I didn’t just release it because it sounds good. Look what the hot body can do, that’s exactly how I feel,” she added.

Ayra Starr, who has been enjoying international acclaim, continues to cement her place as one of Afrobeats’ leading female voices, showing fans that her artistry is now more personal than ever.