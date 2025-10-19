I Don’t Have Any Grudge Against Kalu – Otti

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has said he has noting against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu over recent comment on stopping his reelection.

Otti, who reacted to a question during a media chat with journalists at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia, cautioned Kalu and other politicians to refrain from making comments that would heat up the state’s political space.

On Kalu’s allegation of not using the money that the State Government receives as monthly allocations from the Federal Government judiciously, Otti said “You will find out that this is the second time that he (Benjamin Kalu) has come out publicly to berate the administration and myself. I think that I want to forgive him.

“Do I feel threatened, absolutely No. but then, you know that people are different. I guessed that what happened is that, he was a bit terrified because he was there in Aba and saw what happened.

“He saw the organic show of love that Aba people showed and it also happened in Umuahia.

“I think that he has a few challenges; one of them is hubris and closely related to that challenge is Information Deficiency Syndrome where you are supposed to be in a place that you are supposed to have information, but you don’t have the real information.

“The first time that he did a video, early this year, I was asked here and I said that, I have no response. The only response that I gave was that I don’t have the anointing to speak about what will happen in 2027 by 2025 and I still maintain that I don’t have that anointing.

“I have a mandate and that mandate, runs till 2027. If someone can stand up and say that, this is what can happen in 2027, who am I to question him?

“But there a few things that I know; I know that power belongs to God. And I know that He gives it to who he wants. Those I can assure you that I know.

“And like I told them the other day in the church service, I also know about what is written in the Book of Lamentations; that we should not speak when the Lord has not spoken. I am saying this because we are all Christians.

“It will be sad for someone to come out and say that the State Government receives up to N38bn. Whatever that person said should be taken very seriously. Those who know better know that we receive just about half of that.

“For me, I think people should focus on the jobs that they have been given. I heard that he (Kalu) wants to run for governorship position in 2027; that is fine. It is his fundamental human right, nobody should stop him.

” But again, we must respect the law. If INEC releases the time table and say that, this is the time that campaigns start, if he starts campaigning before then, you put yourself in harm sway. He can even be disqualified before the election.

“He is campaigning by telling people that they are going to take over the state in 2027 and it is not right. If he wants to campaign, I will plead with him to hold his fire and wait. Once INEC blows the whistle, he can go and pick up the form and begin to campaign.

“It is for Abia people to decide who will be their Governor. It is also important that the APC that he s talking about which has leadership to know that they are being de-marketed in Abia State. But I will call on our people to still hold their peace and calm. We have managed in the last two years plus to keep the state peaceful and we should continue to maintain the peace.”