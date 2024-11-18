I Don’t Care About Breaking Yekini’s Record –Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that he is unbothered by the prospect of surpassing Rashidi Yekini’s longstanding goal record for Nigeria.
Osimhen scored his 23rd goal in Eagles 1-1 daw with Benin Republic last Thursday to equal Segun Odegbami’s record and become the secondjoint-highest scorer in Nigeria’s history behind Yekini, who scored 37 goals in 58 matches.
The striker is seen by many as a strong contender to break the record but he said his primary focus is on contributing to the team’s success rather than individual accolades.
“I don’t care about this (record), I just try to do my job, try to win games, score goals and assist the team,” he dismissed his obsession with chasing the milestone.