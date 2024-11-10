I don’t belong to any political party – Obasanjo

Share

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said he is not a member of any political party. He described himself as “a no-party statesman”. Also, he raised the alarm that Nigerians were facing several challenges at the moment but preached hope and optimism.

Obasanjo said this Saturday in Abuja during a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Wuse, Zone 3. The service was for the 80th birthday of journalist and former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu. The former President hailed the celebrant for being a loyal and supportive person during his 1999 election campaigns despite the fact that Chief Alex Ekwueme also contested for the same position in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Obasanjo urged Ugochukwu to remain with the Lord and be committed to humanity throughout the rest of his life.

He said: “But remember what Paul said in 1 Corinthians 13. Your faith must not diminish. You must never lose hope. Even when things are as gloomy as they are in Nigeria today, we must remain optimistic. “And finally, you must live and continue to live a life of love. Love for your family. “Love for friends and foes. Love for your community. Love your state. Love for your country. Love for humanity. And love for God.”

