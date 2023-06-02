I Don’t Beat My Wife, Says Seun Kuti

Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has denied claims that he beats Ye- tunde, his wife. The 40-year-old singer was apprehended on May 15 after he was filmed assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge. In the viral video, Seun can be seen ordering his wife to get back into the vehicle, sparking rumours on Twitter that he might be abusive.

“People talking about how Seun Kuti’s wife “helplessly” went back into to car on his orders. It couldn’t be that she read the situation and saw how uncontrollably angry he was and wisely retreated to visit the issue when he is calmer. No, it has to mean he beats his wife at home,” a user wrote.

A few days after he was released from police custody, the 40-year-old singer set the record straight with respect to the assault allegation. In a recent Instagram live session, the Afrobeat star dispelled claims insinuating that he usually beats his wife. Seun argued that people peddling rumours are only jealous that “I could talk to my wife and she listens.”

“The most important rumour I must dispel is the one they said that I’m beating my wife. They said I screamed at her to get into the car and she went into the car. That she is scared of me. My wife is not scared of me. Trust me, if you know anybody that knows us, I’m the one that’s scared of my wife.

But my wife respects me,” he said. “And I know that many of you Nigerian men were just jealous to see a man that can talk to his wife and his wife would listen. That’s the problem. It’s jealousy. 100% jealousy. That Seun can talk to his wife and she would listen to him. “That is what you all celebrities do. “Even my daughter.

Adara, I have never spanked her before. She will be ten in December. In her nine and half years she has been alive, she can never say Seun, her father has beaten her before.”