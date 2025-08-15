I Do White Men Only –Ka3na On Backlash Of Edited Davido’s Pre-Wedding Photo

Former BBNaija housemate Katrina Jones, better known as Ka3na, has responded to the criticism she faced after sharing a photoshopped image of herself in place of Chioma in Davido’s pre-wedding photos.

The reality TV star recently congratulated Davido and Chioma on their wedding, but sparked criticism when she posted an edited version of their prewedding pictures, replacing Chioma with herself.

The post, which has since been deleted, drew heavy backlash, with many accusing her of disrespect. In a follow-up Instagram post, Ka3na defended her actions, stating that her intention was never to disrespect the couple.

The reality emphasised her support for them and clarified that she has no romantic interest in Davido, even joking about her preference for white men.

She explained that she only responded to the backlash because her intentions were genuine. “Millionaire at 19. Wife at 22. Mother at 25. Three decades later… a billionaire with multiple streams of income.

So what’s all the noise really about? Abi una think say i wan snatch Mr David from him gorgeous wife? Please, I do white men only,” she wrote. “Normally, I wouldn’t even respond. But because my intentions are genuine, I need to clear the air. “I love David and his beautiful wife.

Those closest to me know how highly I speak of them. Even @davido knows I support and pray for him from afar. “It’s not just about showing empty love online, do you actually pray for them?” Ka3na questioned whether her critics had ever genuinely prayed for the couple’s happiness beyond leaving comments online.

She described herself as a virtuous woman focused on her real-life struggles beyond social media, including being a widow, single parent, and businesswoman. “How many of you can honestly say you’ve prayed in private for their marriage to succeed, not just dropped fake public love in the comments? I can,” she added. “Please understand behind social media, there’s real life.

In my world, I’m a virtuous woman who will never wish anyone evil. “I’m a widow and a single parent, a businesswoman, with real life struggles, but I still show up here daily or sometimes once in a blue moon to share what I call “a curated collection. “I pray God softens our hearts so we can laugh at jokes and not let our insecurities make us judge others wrongly.

Haven’t said these. “I will now archive “the post” not because some of you bullied me but because it was meant to be deleted after 24hrs.” In 2020, Ka3na revealed that she had married a 64-year-old British man. Two years later, the reality TV star announced their separation, and in 2023, Jones passed away.