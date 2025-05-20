I Do Not Have Cancer – Mercy Johnson Clarifies

Share

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has addressed concerns about her health after a clip of her discussing a cancer scare recently went viral.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the clip from her Mercy’s Menu TV show, the actress recounted her health struggles and her sudden weight loss, revealing that she had a cancer scare and underwent a thyroid removal surgery.

Some fans misinterpreted this to mean that the movie star has cancer and started sending prayers and well-wishes to her.

Reacting in a video message shared via her Instagram page, Okojie clarified that she doesn’t have cancer. She explained that her doctor thought a tumour on her thyroid was cancerous, but it turned out to be non-cancerous.

READ ALSO:

She said, “Thank you to all of you who have been calling and sending messages and prayers. I do appreciate it so much, but I do not have cancer.

“I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s Menu has been flying around and I think it was cut, they cut the clip. I said I had a cancer scare. It means that I’ve this swelling on my neck, if you can see the line there, and my doctors felt it was something serious. I had problems with my thyroid.

“I’m perfectly okay. Thank you so much for all of your calls and your messages. I’m perfectly fine and I do not have cancer.”

Share