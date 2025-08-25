‘I Do Not Believe Nigeria Was Created By God’ – Pastor Adefarasin

Paul Adefarasin, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, has asserted that Nigeria’s formation was not an act of divine will but rather a product of British colonial interests aimed at serving their financial agenda.

Pastor Adefarasin, who spoke on Sunday during the sermon, challenged the popular belief that Nigeria was established under God’s direction, stressing that colonial power struggles shaped its foundation.

According to the man of God, the Nigerian constitution is devoid of authenticity because it was created by soldiers, not ‘we the people’

Citing Psalm 11:3, he described Nigeria as a nation built on faulty foundations, pointing to poor road construction as a symbol of Nigeria’s broken systems.

He said, “Nigeria, I do not believe it was created by God. I don’t believe it. I believe that Elizabeth the First got into a deal with the Ottoman Empire, and they had a deal concerning the Sudan, and those who care to buy the book, buy the book. It’s written by a fellow called, the name of the book is The Martyrdom of Man.

“As far as Africa was concerned, two empires got together and decided that this land would go to the sons of Ishmael. It is self-evident, but let’s not go there. This is not a political forum.

“This is a church, and the church has responsibilities to get right what man got wrong. She’s the light of the world and the salt of the earth. That’s important.”

The cleric argued that Nigeria's constitution is illegitimate, contending it was authored by the military rather than through the collective will of the people. Drawing from Psalm 11:3, he compared the country's state to a building erected on unstable foundations. "I have no problem with people of any faith being in charge, but they must adhere to the Constitution of We the People. And when a constitution proposed to be of we the people and it is not, it's some soldiers who wrote it, you have to question why we obey that constitution," he said. "Nigeria cannot be a solid nation that is properly grounded, going towards its destiny. We started to go, but the Bible says, Psalm 11, verse 3, if the foundation is corrupted, if it is destroyed, what can the righteous do? "To build a sustainable building, you have to build a solid foundation. You do a soil test, you do your engineering statics, and you determine what will carry this building and make it last for a long time." "There's a difference between any road and the road that they build that takes you to the Lagos airport. That's a proper road. Why they build roads and resurface them wrongly, I don't know. "Somebody suggested to me that it's that kind of road because they want the same contract next year. That means that somebody sitting down somewhere making decisions has no sense of equity and justice. Do you understand? I hope you get me," they said. Adefarasin also dismissed the widely celebrated nationalist figures—Obafemi Awolowo, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello, and Nnamdi Azikiwe—as not being the real architects of Nigeria. Instead, he attributed the country's formation to British colonial officials and Lord Lugard, claiming that Lugard's partner coined the name "Nigeria."