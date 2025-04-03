Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed why he dissed President Bola Tinubu in his song, ‘Vex.’

The rapper who made this known on Thursday via his X page said he dissed the President because of his loyalty to the 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He revealed that the diss track earned him backlash and demanded that Peter Obi promote his album, The Machine Is Coming,’ to rekindle their friendship.

He wrote, “Peter Obi, I even dissed Tinubu for you. Now, because of you, the people are spitting on me and my legacy.

“Tweet “The Machine Is Coming” to rekindle and redeem our friendship, sir.

“Do not listen to them. Listen to your heart. The Machine Is Coming.”

As of the time of filing this report, Peter Obi is yet to respond to the rapper.

