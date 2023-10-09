I dislike girls toasting me, bringing nothing to relationship –Osimhen

Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles striker, boldly declared in an interview with YouTuber Korty eo that he prefers to be the one to initiate romantic relationships. He went on to share details about his family, career, and upbringing, among other topics.

Osimhen, who is currently in a relationship with Stephanie Ledwig, a German woman, and the mother of his one-year-old daughter, Hailey, also mentioned that he cannot provide for a woman who has nothing to offer in the relationship. He emphasized that he values a woman’s contributions more than her appearance.

Furthermore, Osimhen confidently stated that it is not practical for him to buy expensive gifts for a woman who does not reciprocate his gestures. He clarified that he would not buy a Birkin bag for a woman who only offers a long birthday note in return.

According to Osimhen, a lot has happened in his love life, but he prefers sharing all his love with his daughter now.

“A lot has happened in my love life and everything, but then I have a daughter now, so I think she gets all the love now,” he said.

“In that aspect, I’m disciplined because I don’t want to just have kids all over the place. You know we have to be careful because some people want to flock around you because of what you can offer them financially. You guys give yourself brains. When you slack, these people will take advantage of you

“I don’t like when girls come for me. I want to like to see a girl [and go] ah this girl makes sense. Okay, now make I approach now this one. I like this type of thing, not the other way around.

“Some guys think it’s a flex, but it’s not a flex. I don’t care about looks; if they say table, if you’re not bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything. I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl now; Birkin bag of how much, 100k, and reach my turn, you are telling me a king is born.”