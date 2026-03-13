Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has emphasised the importance of setting clear boundaries with female colleagues on set.

In an interview with BBC News Igbo, Arukwe disclosed that before filming personal sequences, he talks to actresses about their comfort levels to ensure respect and understanding.

He clarified that this strategy preserves professionalism and helps prevent discomfort.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I always discuss boundaries with any female colleague I’m asked to act with. I make sure we talk about what is acceptable before we start filming.

“I avoid touching areas that could make the actress or her partner uncomfortable. I am a married man”.

Arukwe, known for his role as Odogwu Paranran in Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word,’ also denied rumours of romantic links with colleagues, affirming his commitment to his marriage and profession.

He added: “The rumours about me and different women are not true. What people see in movies is just part of my work.

“The Odogwu character I played opened more doors for me. That role brought more attention to my career. Many people now recognise me because of that character.”