I Didn’t Sleep My Way To The Top – Cardi B

Share

American rapper, Cardi B has expressed her frustration with the negative stereotypes that successful women face in society.

Cardi B who spoke on Friday said despite women working ten times harder and performing better than their male counterparts, their achievements are often attributed to their beauty or seen as a result of using their bodies to get ahead.

Speaking at Kamala Harris’ rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she formerly endorsed the Democratic Party’s candidate for this month’s presidential election, the rapper said similar to Harris, she has been the underdog, and her success has always been discredited.

Cardi B while reacting to the “Attacks” on the US Vice President and Democratic Party’s candidate claimed she was being heavily criticised because she’s a woman.

READ ALSO:

The rapper stated that similar to Harris, she has been the underdog, and her success has always been discredited.

She wrote, “Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success is always discredited.

“Let me tell you something, women have to work ten times harder and perform ten times better and still our success comes with excuses… its because she’s pretty or because she slept her way to the top.

“I see the disgusting attacks against Kamala and it’s not only angered me but has motivated me more now than ever to not just say something, but to do something!… I can’t stand a bully!”

Share

Please follow and like us: