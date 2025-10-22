I Didn’t Set Out To Be A Writer –Dr Olaleye

Currently on sabbatical abroad, Dr Femi Olaleye, a physician and a leading cancer care advocate in Nigeria has turned his life experiences into a powerful mission of storytelling and advocacy.

Having endured personal and public trials, he now channels his journey into writing, producing four new books that explore resilience, love, betrayal, and social impact.

Alongside his publications, he engages in community work, particularly around healing from narcissistic abuse, offering readers both insight and hope. But writing was not something he initially wanted to do. “I didn’t set out to be a writer in the traditional sense,” he said.

“Writing became my way of processing life’s hardest experiences, wrongful trials, betrayal, imprisonment, and redemption. At first, it was deeply personal, a form of therapy. But as I wrote, I realised my story could inspire others who are walking through their own storms.

That’s when I embraced writing as a calling,” he added. You just published four books. Can you tell us what each one is all about? Yes. ‘Unbroken’ is about resilience—it takes readers through my trial, prison experience, and ultimate vindication. ‘Unshaken’ was written during incarceration, and it’s about love, betrayal, and finding the courage to rebuild. ‘Unseen’ is an exposé on media trials and cancel culture, laying bare care reform.

What inspires you to write a book?

I am inspired by truth. I believe personal stories have the power to heal, not just the writer but also the reader. Every book I write comes from a place of lived experience and a desire to transform pain into purpose.

How much research went into that work before it was published?

A lot. Beyond my personal experience, I referenced legal documents, court proceedings, social media analysis, and medical reports. For Unstoppable, I studied healthcare systems, engaged stakeholders, and examined global cancer screening models. I wanted each book to be not just a personal testimony, but also a credible resource.

What makes these books unique?

They are not written from theory, they are lived realities. The raw honesty, vulnerability, and detail make them different. Readers are not just consuming stories, they’re stepping into my journey and hopefully finding their own courage in the process.

What valuable lessons could be learnt from the books?

From ‘Unbroken’: resilience is possible, even when life feels shattered. From ‘Unshaken’: love and trust can be rebuilt after betrayal. From ‘Unseen’: society must rethink trial by media and learn to seek truth before judgment. From ‘Unstoppable’: advocacy can start with one person and change an entire health system.

Who are your favourite authors and which author had the greatest influence on you?

I admire Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie for her courage and clarity,. Nelson Mandela for his resilience, and Viktor Frankl for his deep insights into suffering and meaning. Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning especially influenced how I approached writing Unbroken.

What’s a typical writing day like for you?

I usually write in the early hours of the morning when the world is quiet. I start with reflections, then draft, revise, and often dictate thoughts that I later expand. Writing for me is both discipline and therapy.

Has the publishing of your new books changed your process of writing?

Yes. Initially, I wrote just for myself. But with these books, I’ve become more intentional about structure, editing, and the reader’s journey. Now, I think not only about telling my truth but also about how the reader will connect with it.