I Didn’t Miss Out On Anything Despite Marrying An Older Man – Shade Okoya

The wife of billionaire businessman, Razak Okoya, Shade Okoya, has shared her thoughts on her marriage, emphasizing that she has no regrets about marrying an older man.

According to her, choosing to marry an elderly partner has not caused her to miss out on any aspect of life.

It would be recalled that Shade who is now 48 years old, married a billionaire businessman, Razak Okoya in 1999 at the age of 21.

Her husband, who is currently 85 years old, was already a prominent figure in Nigeria’s business landscape at the time of their union.

However, speaking in a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, she addressed critics who questioned her decision to marry someone significantly older.

She confidently stated that she has never felt deprived or disadvantaged for not marrying a younger man.

Shade shared more light on her marital journey, expressing deep satisfaction and happiness, affirming that her marriage has been fulfilling and rewarding.

She said; “My husband has been very generous with me, and defends me anywhere. God said this is where I will be. We met each other, and he liked me and he did not waste time at all.

“I’m happy in my marriage to him. He is far older than me but I don’t think I ever missed out on anything because I didn’t marry a younger man.”

