The senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has officially announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC), saying electoral ambitions did not drive his decision.

Speaking in Agbor on Saturday, February 22, Nwoko explained that his move to the APC was based on his desire to align with a platform that prioritizes good governance, economic development, and the overall welfare of the people of Delta North and Nigeria at large.

In a statement signed by media consultant to the Senator, Michael Ogah, and made available to Sunday Telegraph in Abuja, quoted Nwoko as saying “I did not leave the PDP because of elections.

“My decision was made after deep reflection on the party’s internal challenges and my commitment to ensuring that my people receive the best possible representation,” he stated.

The statement stated that Senator Ned Nwoko, known for his contributions to legislative development and economic advocacy, emphasized that his focus remains on delivering quality representation and supporting policies that drive progress in Delta State.

The senator’s defection to the APC has stirred political conversations across Delta North, particularly in Agbor, with analysts speculating on the implications of his move ahead of the next election cycle.

However, Nwoko reiterated that his decision was not for personal gain but for the greater good of his constituents.

