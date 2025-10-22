Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about her daughter’s marriage to businessman and politician Senator Ned Nwoko, stating that she didn’t know when they started dating.

Rita Daniels’ remark came online amid heightened public attention following a viral video of Regina accusing her husband of domestic violence.

In response, Nwoko disputed the allegations, claiming that Regina’s problems came from drug and alcohol abuse. He also mentioned that none of his previous five wives had ever accused him of abuse.

In an interview with BBC News Igbo dated October 3, Rita denied ever encouraging or starting the union, claiming she was the last person to realise they were dating.

Rita Daniels claimed that, contrary to popular opinion, Regina was determined to marry Ned Nwoko and began responding angrily when asked about the relationship.

“When Regina got married and the world said I was the one who forced her, they claimed I sold her to an older man. What they did not know is that I wasn’t even aware when they started dating,” she said.

According to her, Regina had never introduced any man to her except Ned, and when she confronted her daughter, she noticed an unusual level of determination.

Rita Daniels further disclosed that Ned Nwoko did not approach her officially about marriage until after his political campaign. Faced with her daughter’s insistence, she felt helpless.

“I was weak, but what was I to do? Should I chase my daughter away? I had to stand with her. People can insult me and say what they want; my daughter’s happiness is my priority,” she added.

She noted that she chose to bear public criticism to protect Regina and maintain peace within her family.

“It is better they call me names. What matters is that my family is at peace and my daughter is happy in her marriage,” she concluded.