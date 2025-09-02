I Didn’t Inherit Wealth From My Father – Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that his success was not built on inherited wealth but on personal effort and determination.

Speaking in an interview originally published by Bloomberg on January 8, 2020, and now resurfacing online, the billionaire industrialist spoke about his family history and entrepreneurial journey.

In the interview, Dangote explained that while his great-grandfather was considered the richest man in West Africa during the 1940s, and his grandfather was also among Nigeria’s wealthiest, he deliberately chose not to rely on family wealth.

He noted that although his father was financially comfortable, he did not depend on his inheritance. Instead, he gave away whatever assets he inherited to charity.

“The family name is Dantata. That’s from my maternal side.

READ ALSO:

“One thing that I am very proud of is that I did not inherit any money from my father. I built everything from scratch. Whatever I inherited in assets, I donated to charity,” Dangote revealed.

The business mogul recalled starting out by working briefly with his uncle before moving to Lagos, where he began trading cement. According to him, cement was a natural choice because of Nigeria’s infrastructure needs and housing deficit, estimated at over 17,000 units.

“When we started cement in Nigeria, we realised most of it was imported. That was why we invested heavily in cement production,” he explained.

Today, Dangote Group stands as one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, with operations spanning more than 10 African countries. The group’s companies include Dangote Cement Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, and NASCON Allied Industries Plc. It also has major ventures in oil refining, fertilisers, petrochemicals, steel, transport, logistics, and real estate.