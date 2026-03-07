...I Didn't Forge Certificate, Says Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has dismissed allegations questioning his Law School and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu on Friday night said Kalu has nothing to hide as the allegations against him have remained unproven.

The statement read, “The Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR has taken note of a press conference organised by a coalition led by the Civil Society Groups of Good Governance (CSGGG), wherein certain allegations were raised concerning the Deputy Speaker’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participation and his attendance at the Nigerian Law School.

“Ordinarily, the Office would not dignify speculative claims and politically coloured narratives with an official response. “However, in the interest of public clarity and to prevent deliberate mis- information from gaining traction, it has become necessary to address the issues raised.

“First and foremost, it must be clearly stated that the allegations being circulated remain unproven claims arising from a petition that has neither been substantiated nor determined by any competent authority.

“The deputy speaker remains a duly qualified legal practitioner and a respected public servant whose professional credentials have been examined at multiple stages of his career.

“It is important to recall that Kalu was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2011 and subsequently enrolled as a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a process governed by the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Law School with rigorous verification of academic and statutory requirements.

“At no time since his call to the Bar has any competent legal authority invalidated his qualification or professional status.