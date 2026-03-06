I Didn’t Forge Any Certificate, Says Deputy Speaker 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has dismissed allegations questioning his Law School and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu on Friday said Kalu has nothing to hide as the allegations against him have remained unproven.

The statement read, “The Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR has taken note of a press conference organised by a coalition led by the Civil Society Groups of Good Governance (CSGGG), wherein certain allegations were raised concerning the Deputy Speaker’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participation and his attendance at the Nigerian Law School.

“Ordinarily, the Office would not dignify speculative claims and politically coloured narratives with an official response.

“However, in the interest of public clarity and to prevent deliberate misinformation from gaining traction, it has become necessary to address the issues raised.

“First and foremost, it must be clearly stated that the allegations being circulated remain unproven claims arising from a petition that has neither been substantiated nor determined by any competent authority.

“The deputy speaker remains a duly qualified legal practitioner and a respected public servant whose professional credentials have been examined at multiple stages of his career.

“It is important to recall that Kalu was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2011 and subsequently enrolled as a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a process governed by the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Law School with rigorous verification of academic and statutory requirements.

“At no time since his call to the Bar has any competent legal authority invalidated his qualification or professional status.

“Recent media reports indicate that the current controversy stems from a petition written by a former official of the Nigerian Bar Association requesting that the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) examine aspects of the deputy speaker’s academic and service records.

“The mere existence of a petition does not amount to proof of wrongdoing, and it would be deeply irresponsible to attempt to convict any individual in the court of public opinion.

“The coalition’s attempt to present speculation as established fact is therefore premature, misleading, and inconsistent with the principles of fairness and due process which civil society organisations themselves claim to defend.

“Furthermore, several independent voices and civic organisations have already cautioned against the politicisation of the matter, describing the ongoing narrative as part of a coordinated smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a rising national figure.

“Indeed, a youth organisation recently stated that no verified official report exists indicting the deputy speaker and noted that previous verification exercises confirmed the validity of his NYSC certificate.

“For emphasis, the deputy speaker has never forged any credentials or falsified any official record.

“Similar accusations were raised during previous political contests in 2023 and were dismissed in legal proceedings where he categorically affirmed the authenticity of his credentials.

“It is therefore troubling that some groups have chosen to recycle unverified allegations at a time when the deputy speaker is deeply engaged in national legislative responsibilities”.