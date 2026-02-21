Nigerian entertainer and social media influencer, Fisayo Michael Olagunju, better known as MC Fish’s new partner, has broken her silence following public scrutiny over their relationship.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that MC Fish and his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, broke up recently, although the cause of the breakup was not made public.

However, MC Fish and his new lover made headlines after the news of his new relationship surfaced online, sparking widespread debate across social media.

Reacting to the controversies trailing her relationship with the entertainer that she “snatched” him or interfered in his previous marriage, MC Fish’s new lover maintained that their relationship only began after he became single.

“I didn’t end anybody’s marriage. I am dating him because he is intentional,” she said, explaining that both of them had experienced relationships where they felt unappreciated before finding each other.

She described their meeting as timely, noting that they connected during a period when they both needed healing and clarity.

“Finding each other was beautiful because we needed to meet at that point in time,” she added, while also dismissing accusations labelling her a gold digger.

Speaking further about their relationship, she praised MC Fish for being supportive and attentive.

“He provides for me, takes care of me, protects me, and makes sure I’m okay. He is an intentional man, and that is why I am with him,” she said.