I Didn’t Defend Natasha Against Akpabio – Lawan

The immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has clarified that he did not defend the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in the sexual harassment allegation.

Lawan made this clarification on Tuesday in a statement signed and circulated in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo.

He described the reports in some media platforms, insinuating that he defended Akpoti-Uduaghan in the circumstance as entirely false and a gross misrepresentation of the facts.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the President of the 9th Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan, has been drawn to misleading reports circulating in some sections of the media, suggesting that Senator Lawan defended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against allegations of sexual harassment involving the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false and a gross misrepresentation of the facts.

“During the Senate plenary session, last week Thursday, 6 March, 2025, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in his capacity as a respected member of the upper chamber, drew the attention of his colleagues to one of the recommendations contained in the report by the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

“The recommendation in question proposed the withdrawal of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s security aides.

“Senator Lawan, in his intervention, cautioned the Senate against adopting this recommendation, emphasizing that such a decision could set a dangerous precedent that might be exploited against lawmakers in the future.

“His remarks were strictly procedural and aimed at upholding the integrity and independence of the National Assembly.

“At no point did Senator Lawan defend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan or take sides in the allegations against the Senate President. His intervention was purely a matter of principle, reflecting his commitment to due process and the rule of law.

“Senator Ahmad Lawan remains a statesman who prioritizes the stability and dignity of the National Assembly.

“He urges the media and the public to disregard any insinuations that suggest otherwise.”

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was slammed with a six-month suspension by the Senate on Thursday, following the consideration of the report of its Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, led by Senator Neda Imasuen.

The female Senator was sanctioned after she was investigated of grossly violating the rules of the Senate after her seating position was relocated on February 20, 2025.

