I Didn’t Borrow N226bn From Domestic, External Financiers’

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, yesterday debunked reports that he borrowed N226.8 billion from domestic and external financiers between June and December last year. There have been widespread reports that Alia and 12 other new governors borrowed various huge sums of money, with Benue alone borrowing the said amount of money.

The analysis of the borrowing as allegedly reported, is based on the latest sub-regional debts reports released by the Debt Management Office (DMO). But in a swift reaction, Governor Alia dismissed the allegation saying he “has not borrowed any money from either domestic or external sources”. The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, said: “We want to state emphatically that, the government of Rev.Fr. Alia has not borrowed any money from either domestic or external sources.