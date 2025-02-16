I didn’t book any boat, I have one –Sophia Momodu declares

Share

The drama took to the water in new episode of The Real Housewives of Lagos, but the tension was anything but smooth sailing. Dabota, the host, had planned a glamorous yacht getaway for all the housewives.

However, Sophia had other plans, chartering a separate boat for herself, Carolyna, and Mariam. This instantly split the group, leaving only Dabota and Diiadem aboard the originally reserved yacht.

Sophia’s response to Dabota’s complaint? A cold yet cutting, “I didn’t book a boat, I have one.” It was a power move that made one thing clear—alliances are shifting, and the housewives are choosing sides. Was this about personal preference, or is an unspoken hierarchy forming? Carolyna was quick to point out the competition brewing among the ladies, and it’s becoming more evident with each episode.

Beyond the boat drama, another source of tension emerged—Laura’s absence. When asked why she wasn’t reaching out to Laura, Dabota delivered a telling statement: “I am only communicating with people who are communicating with me.”

This reflects a dynamic that’s been building all season. While the housewives remain cordial with Laura, is there a reluctance to truly bring her back into the fold? Is she being intentionally iced out, or is she simply not putting in enough effort to stay in the mix?

Between unspoken rivalries and calculated distancing, The Real Housewives of Lagos is proving that friendships in this circle come with a luxury tax. The beach trip meant for bonding only highlighted the divisions growing among the women.

