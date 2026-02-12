I Didn’t Ask Police To Block Kwankwaso From Coming To Kano – Yusuf

Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf Kabir Yusuf has described as serious and reckless the allegations by Engr. Buba Galadima that he moved to block Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from coming to Kano.

The Governor noted with deep concern the reckless and unfounded allegation made by Alhaji Buba Galadima, claiming that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf wrote to the Federal Government seeking to stop Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from entering Kano State.

“We wish to categorically state that this allegation is false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary political tension in the state.

“At no time did the Kano State Government write to the Federal Government or any authority with the intention of preventing Senator Kwankwaso, or any Nigerian citizen, from entering Kano State. Such a claim exists only in the imagination of its sponsors and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

He said Kano State remains a peaceful and law-abiding state where the constitutional rights of every citizen, including freedom of movement and association, are respected and protected.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, he said that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is focused on governance, service delivery, and the welfare of the people, not on petty political distractions.

“It is unfortunate that instead of engaging in constructive political discourse, certain individuals have chosen the path of spreading baseless allegations capable of overheating the polity. Dragging the Federal Government into local political narratives without evidence is irresponsible and unacceptable.

“The Kano State Government therefore calls on Alhaji Buba Galadima to provide credible evidence of his claims or withdraw the statement in the interest of peace and political maturity. Public figures must understand the weight of their words and the consequences of misinformation.

“We reassure the good people of Kano State that this administration remains committed to peace, unity, and the democratic rights of all citizens. No amount of political provocation will distract the government from delivering on its mandate.”