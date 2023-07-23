I Didn’t Accuse Tinubu Of Slavery– ASUU Coordinator

The Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zone of ASUU, Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has stated that there was nowhere he stated that Nige- ria needs the Labour candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, or that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a slave.

Debunking an earlier report, Professor Odukoya, in a release made available to Sunday Telegraph, asked fifth columnists not to use the name of ASUU or himself to pursue their political ambition. He described the super-imposi- tion of a fake headline over his video address, which discussed different things entirely, as a manifestation of the low level with which political mercenaries have descended to, by attempting to use the impeccable name of ASUU to pursue their ambition.

He noted that he was far more cultured than to call President Bola Tinubu a slave. Odukoya had spoken at a programme of the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation in Africa held yesterday on the Students Loan Act at Ogba, Lagos, where he asserted that Nigerian rulers behave like slave to Bretton Woods institutions by adopting policies that demean the humanity of Nigerian citizens.

He wondered why people rationalise negative policies for the government, adding that this is what has made governments at all levels to be uncritical of importing or accepting just any policy recommended to them by IMF or World Bank.