I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Obi Or Tinubu Is Slave – ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator

The Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zone of ASUU, Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has stated that there was nowhere he stated that Nigeria needs the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, or that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a slave.

Debunking an earlier report, Professor Odukoya, in a release made available to Sunday Telegraph, asked fifth columnists not to use the name of ASUU or himself to pursue their political ambition.

He described the super-imposition of a fake headline over his video address, which discussed different things entirely, as a manifestation of the low level with which political mercenaries have descended to, by attempting to use the impeccable name of ASUU to pursue their ambition.

He noted that he was far more cultured than to call President Bola Tinubu a slave.

Odukoya had spoken at a programme of the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation in Africa held yesterday on the Students Loan Act at Ogba, Lagos, where he asserted that Nigerian rulers behave like a slave to Bretton Woods institutions by adopting policies that demean the humanity of Nigerian citizens.

He wondered why people rationalize negative policies for the government, adding that this is what has made governments at all levels to be uncritical of importing or accepting just any policy recommended to them by IMF or World Bank.

According to him, the people in power are afraid of having an educated populace so as not to be challenged, adding that this accounted for the reason why they invest so low in a critical sector like education.

“I don’t know any labour party candidate, and I can not speak for political parties or parties. I am ideologically stronger, deeper, and saner to make such a pronouncement. My Union is ideologically strong and resolute. ASUU’s philosophy and principles are clear about building an egalitarian society. Let no one drag ASUU or myself into their politicking. What Nigerians are interested in is good and impactful governance, irrespective of who is in that office”, he said.

The ASUU leader, therefore, asked Nigerians to disregard the falsehood, adding that neither did he nor ASUU speak about political preference or described President Tinubu as a slave.