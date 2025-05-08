‘I Did Not Demarket Nigeria’, Obi Replies Sanwo-Olu

Share

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate during the general election on Wednesday, replied to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other critics who accused him of demarketing Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Obi, in his recent engagement at Johns Hopkins University in the United States (US), described how Nigeria fell off economically within 25 years, leading to a massive increase in the poverty rate.

The former Anambra State governor compared Nigeria’s poverty rate with that of China, Indonesia, and Vietnam combined. According to him, Nigeria has more poor people than the three countries combined.

However, Obi’s comments about the country were condemned by Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described them as disparaging and unflattering remarks.

Sanwo-Olu said he finds Obi’s behavior troubling, noting that his comments about Nigeria on the global stage fail to present the country in a positive light.

Speaking during Pa Edwin Clark’s memorial lecture in Abuja on Wednesday Obi insisted that he did not in any way demarket Nigeria but only stated facts.

He wondered if the World Bank and UNICEF who recently released some negative facts about poverty in Nigeria were also doing it to demarket Nigeria.

Obi also questioned the silence of those who protested against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, noting that the country now appears to be in a far worse situation.

He wondered whether they are now dead, saying they protested against Jonathan, when he increased fuel from N87 to N120 and a dollar exchanged at N900, but are now quiet when the conditions are far worse.

Obi said, “I spoke a few days ago and people said I am demarketing Nigeria, when is truth being demarketing? The World Bank has just shown that 75% of Nigerians in rural areas are poor, is the World Bank marketing Nigeria?

“UNICEF two days ago said that Nigeria has over two million malnourished children, the second highest in the world, are they demarketing Nigeria? Let’s face the reality.

“I listened to my brother Mike when you talked about, ‘may the Labour of our heroes past not be in vain.

“I’m happy that Jonathan is here. But I can tell you their sacrifice is in vain.

They have sacrificed for nothing. We where in this country, when people were protesting, when there was no need to protest under Goodluck Jonathan. where are those protesters? Have they died? Where are they?

“So why are we saying it (labours of heroes past) should not be in vain? Jonathan increased fuel from N87 to N120 and people were protesting in this country. And when it was N900 they weren’t protesting.

“Again, so why are we saying it (labours of heroes past) should not be in vain? People protested when $1 was N180, and when it was N1500 they weren’t protesting. Are they dead?”

