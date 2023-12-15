I Did Not Collapse Before Tinubu, Says Akpabio

…Says I Only Had Malaria Mixed With Stress

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, denied collapsing before President Bola Tinubu at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

Akpabio gave the clarification in his office at the National Assembly, when some Senators paid a sympathy visit to him, attributing what happened to him to work and his birthday celebration fatigue.

A section of the media had reported on Thursday that Senator Akpabio collapsed at the venue for his birthday colloquium while seeing off President Bola Tinubu.

SaharaReporters quoted sources as saying that “Akpabio was briefly stabilized before being taken to the hospital.

Senate President Akpabio collapsed today after his 61st birthday colloquium in Abuja while seeing the President off,” it reported.

However, while addressing the media, the President of the Senate, stressed the strain of office, poor health condition, tiredness and other events were causes of the situation.

“I have been reading through the social media but I’m happy the press corps did not join the show of propaganda.

“What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I had malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion. In fact, anybody could be exhausted. Please, drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted.

“This is to say that the work goes on. I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty, our appropriation.

“We will resume on 20th December. But before then, the various committees must have finished their works to enable us to meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature.”

Earlier, his media aide, Eseme Eyiboh dismissed reports of the crisis, insisting that Akpabio did not collapse.

He described reports about the alleged incident as “fictionalised extensions of the Senate President’s assertion of being tired at the end of the programme.

“The rumours have been fanned by some social media news channels with a notoriety for the dissemination of phoney news flashes.

“It is disconcerting that the conjectures on the wellbeing of the Senate President came after he was celebrated by the crème-de-crème of the nation’s leadership at the colloquium that was focused on defining a legislative agenda for Nigeria.

“Akpabio spoke on his feet for more than 30 minutes. As the programme ended and President Bola Tinubu left the venue, his expression to some of those around him that he was tired escalated to a fainting spell or collapse.

“Some adventurous purveyors of lies, in their thrilling escapade of fiction, even claimed that he is currently in a critical condition at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“This is wholly untrue and I declare firmly that besides saying he was exhausted to the hearing of those around him, he was certainly not rushed in a stretcher to the national hospital or indisposed.”