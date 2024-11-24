I Did Menial Jobs, Performed For N5,000 To Feed My Family – Shallipopi

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has recounted his financial struggles before stardom.
Shallipopi who spoke via his X handle on Saturday after he was slammed for saying money is essential for manhood revealed that he did odd jobs to cater for himself and his family.
The 24-year-old singer arecalled performing for N5,000 at clubs in Benin to support his mother in paying bills.
He wrote, “I have been to the 36 states of Nigeria touring towns to eat, I nor know which part of Nigeria you come from, but u nor suppose dey talk to me about shame, buckle up this country nor dey laugh with anybody! Period!!!
“I don do bricklayer, painter, we don work for workshop, i don do POP, I don do plastering work, I don dey run commont house for night go club jokers for Benin go dey freestyle just to carry 5k reach house come give my mummy.”