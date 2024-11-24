New Telegraph

November 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. I Did Menial…

I Did Menial Jobs, Performed For N5,000 To Feed My Family – Shallipopi

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has recounted his financial struggles before stardom.

Shallipopi who spoke via his X handle on Saturday after he was slammed for saying money is essential for manhood revealed that he did odd jobs to cater for himself and his family.

The 24-year-old singer arecalled performing for N5,000 at clubs in Benin to support his mother in paying bills.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “I have been to the 36 states of Nigeria touring towns to eat, I nor know which part of Nigeria you come from, but u nor suppose dey talk to me about shame, buckle up this country nor dey laugh with anybody! Period!!!

“I don do bricklayer, painter, we don work for workshop, i don do POP, I don do plastering work, I don dey run commont house for night go club jokers for Benin go dey freestyle just to carry 5k reach house come give my mummy.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Strike Looms Over None Implementation Of N70,000 Minimum Wage By Jigawa Govt
Read Next

Convoke National Prayer To End Nigeria’s Woes – Cleric
Share
Copy Link
×