I Desire to See More Black Women Enjoying Their Hair –Titilolami Bello

Titilolami Bello is described as a dynamic entrepreneur, who has carved a remarkable path from adversity to success. After earning two degrees, including a Masters in Public Policy, Titilolami’s unique journey led her to launch Ori Lifestyle in 2019, a brand rooted in the celebration of Afro-textured hair. This exciting venture has landed Ori Lifestyle in prestigious locations such as Selfridges and Harrods. However, Titilolami’s story goes beyond entrepreneurship. In 2009, she founded the U.K registered charity, Path to Possibilities, inspired by her childhood experiences in Nigeria. Titilolami is not just a businesswoman and a Philanthropist; she’s a certified nutritionist, an amateur bodybuilder, who has competed and a dedicated fitness and wellness enthusiast. Her multifaceted expertise reflects in Ori Lifestyle’s holistic approach to natural hair care. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Titilolami tells her life story which is one of resilience, empowerment, and a commitment to giving back, making her a compelling figure in both the business and philanthropic spheres

Congratulations on securing investment from Emma Grede on Dragons’ Den. Can you share your initial thoughts and emotions when you received her support for Ori Lifestyle?

I was elated so much so that I jumped up for pure joy! Many people don’t realise that you are with the dragons for over 30 minutes, and they grill you thoroughly!

Can you tell us more about the journey of Ori Lifestyle, from its inception in December 2019 to securing a significant investment in Dragons’ Den in February 2024?

I started the business alone and it has been gruesome. Every idea, product and all our initiatives were self-funded or funded from the little profit that we made. I was doing this while working full-time and running a charity that educates bright but disadvantaged children in Nigeria (Path to Possibilities). I balanced these roles with being a wife and a mum to two children. It was super challenging. What keeps me going is greater than the business. I desire to see more black women enjoying their hair and wearing it proudly. And I believe more women can do this with the essential education and products to support them. This is where Ori Lifestyle comes in; as a hair coach who has coached hundreds of women to great success, I knew I needed more exposure to attain the impact I wanted.

Dragons’ Den is known for being a challenging platform. What was the most challenging aspect of your pitch, and how did you prepare for it?

The pitch itself was a challenge. I had to distil a lot of information into 2 to 3 minutes! I prepared with support from two of my friends! They turned to Dragons, and we almost came to blows at one point! But they helped me! My friend Ngozi could recite my pitch verbatim because she had heard it so much! I leaned on my friends because they were super-qualified in their relevant fields. One is a banker, and the other is in PR but with an economics background and a keen eye for business.

In the short story where you won £60,000 support, you were said to have been caught up in a hair routine that damaged your hair. Can you tell us how it happened?

I was wearing weaves and braids and overusing heat. Many people don’t realise that although you can do these hairstyles occasionally, do- ing them too frequently and moving from one straight into another can damage one’s hair! At one point, I had no edges, my hair was thinning, and I was bald in my crown area. It was a disaster!

At what point did you decide to go into your research to find out more about the best ways to nurture natural hair?

One day, I took my weave out, looked at my hair and cried! I was so upset! I was resentful of the damage I had caused. And then, my 8-year- old daughter started asking me if she could wear a weave! At her age? I realised then that I had not set an example of showing her that our hair is enough and more beautiful when healthy. This is where I said enough was enough and immersed myself in deep learning about Afro Hair.

What inspired you to start Ori Lifestyle and how did your personal experience with hair loss play a crucial role in the development of your brand?

I was inspired by how I transformed my hair, my daughter’s, and my awakening. I became awakened to the conditioning many of us had to dislike our hair from an early age. In Nigeria, I now see weaves on babies! I see babies with relaxed hair! And I see too many adults, who never leave their house in their natural hair. Some offices do not allow natural hair! Think about how appalling this is. It is not okay. It is almost as if there is a conviction that a part of us is ugly and we must cover it with anything and everything. I want to be a part of the movement that changes this false narrative about our hair.

Your background as a hair coach has been instrumental in understanding the needs of Afro-textured hair. How did this experience shape the products and services offered by Ori Lifestyle?

This experience has given me such great insight. I understand women’s pain points where their hair is concerned. I recognise the issues on appearance they face with their husbands, in-laws, and children. Many don’t realise that when a woman chooses not to wear weaves, wigs, or braids, some people take offence! Sometimes, it is their office. I understand this. I also understand what makes people comfortable with their hair, and in supporting these amazing women, I have used that learning to build a business. I now understand the products they need and how they want their hair to look and feel. Coaching has given me great insight.

The statistics you shared about the disparity in funding for black-owned female businesses are concerning. How do you envision your success in Dragons’ Den to address this issue?

I hope my story inspires many more to start. In addition, people need to know that you can establish and grow a business without investment. Although it may be slow and hard, I’d hate for people to think investment is the only route. I went for investment more for investors than the money. The support from Emma means there is a chance that I could build a brand that can compete worldwide! And with that comes having a massive impact. By impact, I mean a business that black women consider valuable.

Beyond financial support, what kind of network and connections do you hope to gain from Emma Grede’s involvement in Ori Lifestyle?

My friend said Emma is the best businesswoman of her generation. Her track record is phenomenal. The lessons she can share are what makes it super exciting for me. But more than experience or connections, she is super committed to seeing those from ethnic minority backgrounds win with the 15 per cent pledge initiative she chairs. The 15 per cent pledge supports minority-owned businesses in retail spaces. Not only does she have the business acumen, she has the heart,

Have you thought of establishing your haircare brand in Nigeria?

Last March, I partnered with Bloomhai- ratelier and hosted an event and a pop- up called black hair joy! It was a fantastic event! Lagos has an unmatched energy! So, I am already making moves to establish the brand in Nigeria.

Can you share some of the best routines that can help restore damaged hair to health?

1. Wash weekly

2. Stop relying on weaves and braids

3. Use great products

4. Stop falling for growth oils. They are a scam

5. Eat well and manage stress better

What are your thoughts about how African women love their kinky thick natural Afro hair?

We have a long way to go in urban areas. But I feel the tide is turning, and things are changing slowly. I want to see the corporate world support the movement towards natural hair and change discriminatory hair policies.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for Ori Lifestyle with the newly secured investment, and what can we expect from the brand in the coming years?

You can expect to see innovative products from Ori Lifestyles, more education and partnerships and eventually worldwide distribution.

Beauty and plastic surgeries have become many women’s fetish, even many who can’t afford the original are going for the quarks. What is your advice to women?

I’m not against plastic surgery apart from BBL because it is just too dangerous. But look, there is a role for tweakments or surgery if an individual has a healthy mindset. I eat well and I exercise 5 days a week. So, body-wise, I’m happy. But let’s say I lost a lot of weight and I’m dealing with loose belly skin. I wouldn’t have a problem doing a safe procedure to get rid of that if it will help me feel good in my skin. What is however absurd is chasing an ‘ideal body’ which just does not exist.

What is your best advice for women with natural hair?

Enjoy it! Enjoy it! Don’t get bogged down by rules. Learn what your hair likes and enjoy your hair!

In light of your appearance on Dragons’ Den, what message do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, who may face barriers in accessing funding?

Just start! Everything else you will figure out as you go along but you have to first start!