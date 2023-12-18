I Desire To Coach Benfica – Super Eagles Coach

Nigeria’s National Team Coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed his desire to coach Benfica, New Telegraph reports.

Recall that Peseiro started his career as a coach in Portugal by managing several clubs in the country which include Braga, FC Porto, Vitoria Guimaraes and Sporting Lisbon.

The 63-year-old will lead the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire by January 2024 and has been told to win the competition or get axed after the game.

He said, “Coach Benfica? There is ambition, but I don’t see it as an easy thing to achieve at the moment.

“I wouldn’t feel right saying something like that… I’ve already coached four of the five best Portuguese clubs, Benfica is missing. But I don’t see it as very clear, but anything can happen in football.

“It’s an ambition, a dream that I have, but I don’t position myself for it. There are people who take a stand and this doesn’t look good when there is a coach at Benfica and at a time of upheaval.

“Thankfully the president of Benfica came to clarify this very well, I congratulate Rui Costa. That’s what you expect from a president of a big club”.