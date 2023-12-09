I Design for Diplomats, Dignitaries, Celebrities – Sexy Steel

Abbey Chile Abuede popularly known as Sexy Steel is obviously the sexiest musician and footballer that runs an exclusive celebrity fashion label (Needles and Stitches). In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the multi-talented entrepreneur

How will you define your style?

Style to me is the way you put your things together with charisma. When it comes to fashion I am very selective because I don’t just wear anything. I wear my style, I don’t look at what people do rather I think of what I do for others to follow.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Obviously, there are some times clients will insist I make the same thing as what I wear because whatever I put on suits me well but at the end of the day, their physique may not pull the looks as much as mine would. They would not understand that physique plays an important role in fashion. Some clients want their design fitted because it’s fitted on me without minding the size and physique difference.

What are your ready to go outfits?

My ready to go outfits will be casuals, there are some kinds of native I make but they don’t really look like native.

What determines what you wear?

The occasion and the people that will be at the event, I think there should be unique outfits for every event; you don’t just wear a shirt and jeans for a corporate event where you will meet dignitaries and diplomats.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

My jacket, I love suits.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

Not really

What is your costliest fashion possession?

That would be shoes

How much does it cost?

It is worth 2200 dollars.

Who is your best designer?

My best designer is needle and stitches.

One has to pay through their nose to get your service, does that encourage patronage?

When I was coming up with my clothing line, I tried as much as possible not to make myself very affordable for everybody, I am not going to say my designs are for some selected people but the concept of needle and stitches is catering for diplomats, dignitaries and celebrities. We don’t have to do the same thing; I don’t have to make clothes for the masses but a selected few because I don’t want a situation whereby celebrities wear the same thing as their fans. That is why I dress a selected few; I try to make it exclusive for them. I don’t believe in mass production.

As a celebrity designer, do you also design for politicians?

I design for diplomats, dignitaries and celebrities.

What are the challenges in clothing celebrities?

I am proud to say I am a designer that gets my client’s job ready under three hours, I have enough staff that work for me but that is not to say I am encouraging people to bring clothes at late hours. I am always there when they are stranded but they have to pay through their nose because that is no more express job but a highway job.

Who would you tag your best client?

I think so far will be Dagogo because I have never had any problem working with him and whenever I am making outfits for him, it comes in 10s and it is a continues thing. He is my best client so far.

If you are to choose between fashion designing and music, which will you drop?

It is very hard; it is a test I will not like to face. Fashion and music actually goes together, I see music as an avenue for me to show my designs, celebrities also model for me and I was a model for so many years so, if I am not wearing my clothing line that means someone else paid me to do it.

What informed the decision of going into fashion designing?

I have been a lover of fashion right from my childhood; my dad actually inspired that while growing up. My dad never shopped for us in this country and that fueled my fashion sense because I am the kind of person that like dressing in outfits that no other person has. I started by making things for myself. Then I do cut trousers to short and do a lot creative things with the part that I cut off from trousers with shirts and it turns out fine. I tag all do all these things with needle and stitches which is where my clothing line name (needle and stitches) came from.

How will you describe the experience so far in fashion designing?

It has been so fantastic.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

I can’t be caught wearing a loosed pant, it doesn’t fit. I like crop and very smart pants.

While shopping, which item catches your fancy?

Accessories like brooches because they give outfits different looks. When you pair them with outfits, they look standard.

Which designer do you look up to?

I like everybody in the fashion line, I encourage them a lot but I don’t have a role model because I don’t follow.

How do you love your shoes?

I like them properly fitted, I don’t like big shoes.

What is your take on wearing wedding band?

Besides the fact that I do not believe in wedding ring, I feel it attracts unwanted attention from girls. We are not perfect but as a married man, there are some things that you should not be caught doing. As an entertainer, wearing a wedding band translates to chasing my female fans away. If they think that someday they might get married to Sexy Steel, that is fine. It is what they think and it would help me enlarge my female fan base. In fact, the wedding ring is an invitation for them. These ladies believe that married men are so caring and they know how to take care of women. They know how to treat women right.

Why did you choose to keep your marriage away from social media?

We are not bankers or doctors, we are in the entertainment business and there can be temptations at times but just keep your marriage away from social media and prying eyes. Ladies love married men and if they want to have anything to do with you, they do not care if you are wearing a wedding ring or not. I don’t bring my family to the social media or even the entertainment industry.

With your wife living abroad and you are here in Nigeria, how do you handle your sexual urge?

If I am moved sexually, all I need to do is travel to Dublin to meet my wife. My family has always been based in Dublin. I am in Nigeria focused on my work. I am a disciplined person and I can never get carried away by any woman. It is never going to happen. I am focused on the entertainment business and it does not mean that I should lose focus or forget the fact that my family is somewhere. Nobody can put my marriage asunder.