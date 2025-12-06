I Derive Joy From Helping Others, Have Adopted 18 Children – Yvonne Jegede

20 YEARS ON STAGE. …recalls how ‘I became part of Tuface’s African Queen music video’

For two decades, Nollywood actress, producer and model, Yvonne Jegede, has graced the screen with her beautiful face and acting prowess. Her appearance in 2Face’s iconic music video, ‘African Queen’ as a budding actress further elevated her career, which began in 2004 with a role in ‘Missing Angels. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her 20 years celebration in the industry, what to expect and advice to rising female stars.

Congratulations on celebrating 20 years on stage; how do you feel?

I feel honored and blessed to be celebrating this milestone, it is not of my doing but the grace of God kept me going despite all the challenges during the build up to where I am now. I am grateful for the grace to have good people around me; I am blessed.

You appeared years back on 2Face Idibia’s African Queen video, how did you get to be on it?

I was sitting beside Uncle Charles at the set of Missing Angel when his phone rang. Charles Nova turned to me and said, Uzor the director of African Queen wanted to speak to me.

I picked up the phone, and he said, ‘I want you to do a music video for me tomorrow.’ I was like, music video? Meanwhile, I had done a music video for an artiste called Slam way back, and a few others where you only dance in the music video, and that’s it.

So, I said, me I don’t want to do a music video o. He was like, “Are you sure? It’s African Queen by 2Face.” I sha said I don’t want. In the evening, I happened to be on the phone with a friend, and I told him they wanted me to be in a music video.

He asked what video, and I said it was 2Face, one of the Plantashun Boiz, who had just gone solo. Before I could even finish saying African Queen, my friend was already quivering on the other end of the phone. “Go and do it!

Go and do it!” He kept screaming. “I love that song!” And the funny thing is, I hadn’t even heard the song at the time. But he just kept shouting, “Go and do it!” It was about 9 p.m. that same evening when I picked up my phone and called Uzor.

I told him, ‘Okay, I think I’ll do the video.’ He gave me all the information. That night, I had to go to Surulere, there was a studio there, and a salon to get my hair done.

When I got to the salon, they already knew someone was coming to get a specific hairstyle. After they were done, I took a bike to the location. And that was the beginning of my career, with the African Queen video.

What was the first movie you appeared in?

The first time I appeared on screen was in Blaze of Glory. It was a non-speaking character. I did another movie where I danced in a club. I did a lot of waka pass movies in the early days while also being with Charles Nova.

One day, Nova called me and said he had a role for me. It was my first speaking role, and I think I had about 28 scenes. The movie had Desmond Elliot, Stella Damasus, Gloria Young and others. The title of the movie is Missing Angel¸ I did my best and the rest they say is history.

Aside your acting career, you are equally involved in humanitarian services; what led you to that?

You are absolutely right, when I am not on set shooting movies or attending to close personal matters, I derive joy in bringing and showing love to the person next door, and that has brought about my adoption of about 18 children as my own.

I saw their passion for education and what better way to help secure such zeal than to render educational support to them, and that I have done in last seven years.

Then there is also the single parents’ initiative; I am supporting and helping them financially, and helping them understand how they can scale life as single parents.

We’re working on it. It’s very fresh, so we really haven’t started anything yet. We’ve started contacting the parents to understand what businesses they run and how we can help.

As part of celebrating two decades in the industry, what should we be expecting from you?

For me, it still feels surprising that I am celebrating 20 years on stage as a creative; as part of my give back to the society that has shaped me, I floated two new ventures, the YJ Foundation; a humanitarian foundation, built on years of private philanthropy and YJ Consulting, a corporate investment & consulting company, tailored to helping creatives understand wealth-building, smart investment options, and realistic financial planning based on their real income, not social media expectations.

In all of this, what is your desired goal?

Honestly making impact is my desire and also as an established creative, craft has opened me to so many positive opportunities. I have received favour from the least expected places, I just felt it is appropriate too if you have the capacity to reach out to those are genuinely in need of it. With the establishment of my foundation, I intend to educate 5,000 children within the next five years, empower 100 single parents with sustainable businesses in two years and lastly intensify community awareness around sickle cell anemia.

With so many on your table, how do balance work and being a mother?

I have learned to take one step at a time, when I need to wear my mother crown, nothing comes in between my bonding time with my son and family. I am big on that and when it is time to play my role as an actress, I put in all my best. Honestly, it’s not easy juggling all together but the honest truth is if you don’t know how to say no, you will suffer. Also, I try to set boundaries just to stay sane.

Two decades on, any regrets?

I wouldn’t want to use the word regret rather I will say at some point in my career, I faced challenges and those are all part of growth that have shaped me to the woman I am now. Growing in the industry, I learn to face my challenge, never dwell on the past, speak only when it is required of you and that gave me the peace of mind I am enjoying at the moment.

How important do you think a management company is in the life of an actor?

Management companies are very vital because, as an artiste, you can’t see certain things. Your manager can have his foot in the door for you. Some conversations go around casting directors that they will not come in front of an actor to say, and there is some gist, some tea that will just pass by, and your manager can get a hold of it before you. Most of the auditions and most of the big cinema jobs I’ve got came through my manager.

What word of advice will you give to young girls in the creative industry and those who look up to you?

Always have integrity in whatever you do, because integrity is one currency that you can spend anytime, anywhere. When people can vouch for you, it is something that you can use any time, any day.

When somebody can say, “I know her,” you don’t know how many doors that can open. Integrity is key, as a woman, because the world is built to favour the masculine gender. Also, mediocrity is not an option. Because as a woman, you have to work twice as hard to earn as much as a man. So, we don’t have the luxury of doing it ‘anyhow.’

So, integrity is key, and mediocrity is not an option. To those who look up to me as mentors, the journey has not been easy, I was diligent, focused and equally I did not set out to look like any one; I was unique with my personality and that stood me out up till this moment. Let something good define you.