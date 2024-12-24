I Decided To Invest In Education To Develop Human Mind, Says Dickson

Share

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, and Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that he decided to invest in education to develop the human mind.

This is even as he noted that construction and building roads, bridges and other infrastructure are mere brick and mortar, but that education remains the only reliable tool in changing any human society.

The former governor, who is also the Chancellor of Hensard University, Toru- Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area, stated this during the maiden matriculation of the institution, where he said this was the reason he established the university.

Dickson said: “The focus of Hensard University is the total development of the human being and not just academic excellence, and based on this reason I admonish the matriculating students and inductees to be focused and do their utmost, in line with the high standards the university has set.

“I urge the Vice-Chancellor and his management team to continue working together to translate the goals and vision of the university, which is combining academic excellence, skills development and industry mentorship to produce leaders and graduate entrepreneurs.

“We are starting the second academic session with the commencement of professional courses in Law, Medicine, Engineering, Nursing and Pharmacy, among others.”

In his remarks, the Acting Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, congratulated the students and inductees, and encouraged them “to take their studies seriously as education is the only tool to conquer the world.”

Ewhrudjakpo, who was represented by the state Commissioner of Education, Mr Gentle Emelah, also lauded Senator Dickson’s longterm vision in education and his concept of service to humanity that has materialised in founding of Hensard University.

He also commended the ViceChancellor and his management team, just as he reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue to partner with the university.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dileep Kumar, expressed gratitude to Senator Dickson for bringing his big dream to fruition, even as he lauded the management team for their support in translating the vision of the founder of the university.

He said: “I urge the students to take their academics seriously as education is the springboard to self development and accomplishment of your dreams and goals.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy ViceChancellor, Prof Prekeyi Tawari-Fufeyi, reminded the students of the university’s three zero tolerance principles that includes no to cultism, drugs and all forms of illegal unionism.

She also encouraged them to keep adhering to the institution’s 12 core values, which are Believing in God; respect and tolerance to all, integrity and honour at all times and courage.

Others include love and compassion toward all; service to God and humanity; hard world and responsibility; passion in everything, innovation and enterprise; discipline, gratitude; and Excellence.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Africa, Prof Solomon Tamarabrakemi Ebobra expressed delight for having two institutions within Toru Orua, stating that it is the first community in the entire Niger Delta region to host two universities.

