I Decided To Invest In Education To Develop Human Mind – Dickson

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, Senator Representing Bayelsa West has said he decided to invest in education to develop the human mind, adding that building roads, bridges and other infrastructures are mere brick and mortar.

To this effect, he said that education remains the only reliable tool in changing any human society.

The former Bayelsa State governor, who is also the Chancellor of Hensard University, giving his speech at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution, held at the university’s matriculation arena on Monday in Toru- Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa, maintained that it was the reason why he established Hensard University.

Dickinson said:” “The focus of Hensard University is the total development of the human being and not just academic excellence, a reason i admonish the matriculants and inductees to be focused and do their utmost, knowing the high standards the university has set.”

“I urge the Vice chancellor and his team to continue working together to translate the goals and vision of the University, which is combining academic excellence, skills development and industry mentorship to produce leaders and graduate entrepreneurs.”

“We are starting the second academic session with the commencement of professional courses in Law, Medicine, Engineering, Nursing and Pharmacy among others.”

In his remark,, the Acting Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, congratulated the matriculants and inductees of the University as he encouraged them, “To take their studies seriously adding that education is the only tool to conquer the world.”

Ewhrudjakpo who was represented by Mr. Gentle Emelah, the state commissioner of education, also lauded Senator Dickson’s long-term vision in education and his concept of service to humanity that has materialized in the founding of Hensard University.

The acting governor also thanked the Vice chancellor and his management team and reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue in partnering with the University.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dileep Kumar, expressed appreciation to Senator Dickson for bringing his big dream to fruition.

He also thanked the management team for their support in translating the vision of the University’s founder.

He said: “I urge the students to take their academics seriously as education is the springboard to self-development and accomplishment of your dreams and goals.”

The Hensard University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mrs PrekeyiTawari-Fufeyi, during her vote of thanks, reminded the students of the university’s three zero tolerance principles which include no to cultism, drugs and all illegal forms of unionism.

She also encouraged them to keep adhering to the institution’s 12 core values which are Believing in God; respect and tolerance to all, integrity and honour at all times and courage.

Others include Love and compassion toward all; service to God and humanity; a hard world and responsibility; passion in everything, innovation and enterprise; discipline, gratitude; and Excellence.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa, Prof. Solomon Tamarabrakemi Ebobra expressed his joy in having a healthy competing institution within Toru Orua stating that it is the first community in the entire Niger Delta to host two universities.

Dignitaries present at the event were Mr Abraham Ingobere, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly who led other Members of the State House, Traditional Rulers led by King Seiyefa Koroye, Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, Local government chairmen of Sagbama and Ekeremor, state Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Michael Magbisa.

There were Bayelsa West, political stakeholders led by Elder Fyneman Wilson, Dr. O. O Osusu, Mr. Victor Okubonanbo, Executive Secretary SUBEB, and Mr. Jonathan Obuebite, former commissioner of education Bayelsa State among others.

