I Deactivate My Social Media During Tournaments To Avoid Criticism -Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has shared how he deals with the pressure of playing for Nigeria, especially during big tournaments.

He revealed that he deactivates his social media accounts to protect himself from harsh criticism. Speaking in a conversation with teammate, Kenneth Omeruo, in a podcast, Ndidi said constant online attack from fans weighs heavily on players.

“When I go to a tournament, I delete Instagram and Facebook from my phone,” Ndidi said. “Only close friends and family can contact me on WhatsApp, and they don’t criticise the team.”

The Leicester City player explained that after a loss, it’s difficult to face the negative comments online. “People don’t realise how much it affects us. After a loss, we can’t even go on social media. I delete the apps to avoid the negativity,” he added.

“Before the 2023 AFCON, I deleted the apps. But if we win, I download them again to celebrate with the fans.”

He said criticism can deeply affect players just as how goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is yet to heal from the bashing he got after the Eagles exited AFCON 2021 unceremoniously.

He added:, “During the AFCON in Cameroon, Okoye was my roommate, and I saw how much the criticism hurt him. He was sick before the Tunisia game but still wanted to play.”

It wasn’t even a big mistake he made, but the fans were harsh on him. He hasn’t fully recovered from it. If every player reacts like Okoye, who will play for the Super Eagles?”

