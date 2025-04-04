I Dated Ladies Who Were Hypersensitive To External Influence – Iyinoluwa

Share

The co-founder of Andela, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, has disclosed how most of the ladies he dated in the past were very sensitive and easily influenced by their parents, friends, families and society.

Featuring in a recent interview on The Afropolitan Podcast, Iyinoluwa who shared his dream of getting married, said he wanted to settle down with a woman who he could be real with.

According to Iyinoluwa, he was looking out for a woman who was impervious to external influence.

He said, “I can’t marry a woman whose mother will tell her that your husband, that his car he’s driving is too old ask him to change it.

“Then she would come and nag me for three weeks to buy a Range Rover, These ladies had no mindset about things or whatever.”

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1907484303040131408?s=46

