I Created Most Jokes Nigerian Comedians Tell –Alibaba

Veteran comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has claimed that he created most of the jokes Nigerian comedians tell. The ‘King of comedy’ said despite recycling his jokes, some comedians still feel he hasn’t done much for the comedy industry.

He spoke in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka, Deity Cole and Husband Material. Alibaba said: “Sometimes, people say I am not helping but 4/5 of the jokes you are telling are mine.

“There was one guy who called me the other day, very popular skit maker. He pushed one video out. And it’s a joke about… This one happened in Warri when someone wanted to cut somebody’s light and they brought dogs and cutlasses and told the person, ‘When you finish come down.’

I said that joke 1988. And then they turned it into skit. “There are several skits circulating that are inspired by my jokes.”