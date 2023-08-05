I Create My Own Style – Isoyip

Mercy Isoyip popularly known as Descushiel is a Nollywood actress and the face of Orange Drugs. In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the Cross River-born actor who has acted both in Nigeria and America spoke about her style ideology, beauty routine and more.

Personally, what will you say is your style sense?

I think fashion is in the mind, with fashion there is really no right or wrong because when certain things come into style, they were started by people who are known as the pacesetters. At times it might not make any sense but after some- time it becomes the trend. I wear anything but what is important is that I am looking right at the end of the day.

What determines what you wear?

Basically, the occasion determines what I wear, it is important you look stunningly appropriate for any occasion.

Is there any fashion item that you find indispensable?

My clutch, I can’t do without it for the fact that I need it to keep my extra items and it is one of the simple things that complete the finishing of your looks.

Fashion wise, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yes, it does because whatever I put on looks nice. I have the perfect body shape.

Is there anything you will never be caught wearing?

Depending on where I am, I don’t like men’s clothing. I wear anything except men’s clothing.

What is your ready to go outfit?

My ready to go wear is Jeans and T-shirt.

How elegant do you look in it?

I look smart, simple and ready to go in it.

Which fashion items take up most space in your closet?

Jeans are just like everyday outfits but I think I do more of long breezy dresses lately.

Your skin is so clean; do you have any beauty routine?

I eat well and I don’t play with my spa appointments, I work out a lot to keep myself fit and healthy.

How do you love your makeup?

Ordinarily I don’t wear makeup every day except when I am on set. I am on set for like weeks, afterwards I will go for facials so I don’t react to the products used on me. I keep it simple because all I need is little enhancement, so my makeup is very light.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

I shop for them abroad; I don’t buy them here.

Who is your best designer?

I don’t have anyone in particular. I just create my own style.

How do you love your shoes?

Nothing too much, just simple and comfortable.

What is your advice to those who want to attain the height you are now?

I will say consistency is everything, they should be consistent in other to get the desired result.

What is the most expensive fashion item you have ever bought?

Shoes

How much was it?

The shoes cost 5000 dollars.

How do you feel as the face of Orange Drugs and how were you able to attain that height?

The experience was cool, I was able to attain that position because I met the requirements in the sense that they needed a light skinned, chubby female with a cute face. I met what they were looking for, so I applied for it and by God’s grace I emerged the winner after the screening. That was how I got the job and since then, they have been renewing my contract yearly.

Having acted in Nigeria and America, what will you say is the major difference?

Acting in Nigeria and America is quite different because in America all the departments are working, everything is done with timing; there is a time to be on set, eat, rest and all that. The makeup artist is always on set and on point with everything needed to get the job done; their system is more organised than ours.

But one needs to be very understanding to be able to work in Nigeria because sometimes there is a whole lot of things going on. They might give you call time for 8am and they don’t start until 3pm and it doesn’t make any sense because over there in America, they know that time is money and if they waste seven hours of your day doing nothing it will be on the bill and they will pay you for that.

Especially for the upcoming artistes here in Nigeria, they don’t usually pay attention to their welfare as their focus is on the main stars; sometimes we work all day under stress and we don’t get food on time. There are a few things that are not working right here but I don’t blame anybody because I know that with time we will get there.